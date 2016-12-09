Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 2, 2016
Case Number
872617
Amount
$79,507.29
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc., 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Mark Nathaniel Dierks
Reisenfeld & Associates, LPA LLC
3962 Red Bank Road
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Laura J. Martin, et al.
3211 Maplecrest Ave.
Parma Ohio 44134
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 