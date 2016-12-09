Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 2, 2016
Case Number
872635
Amount
$1,238.62
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Ardent Real Estate Investments, LLC, etc., et al.
13604 Cranwood Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44105
