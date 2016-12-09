Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- December 2, 2016
- Case Number
- 872635
- Amount
- $1,238.62
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Barker
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Ardent Real Estate Investments, LLC, etc., et al.
13604 Cranwood AveCleveland Ohio 44105
About your information and the public record.