Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 8, 2016
Case Number
13124
Amount
$86,932.92
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Annie Maude Investments, LLC, et al.
1318 East 105th St
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
LORETZ, BRYAN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
7480 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.23000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
10000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1270
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
484
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
790
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
790
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
560
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
947
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2040
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
7
Living Units
7
Single Fixtures
7
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
28
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1917
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
639
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
2374
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2374
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
2374
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 