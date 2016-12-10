Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 5, 2016
Case Number
872668
Amount
$3,120.67
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Ambrose

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Troy Henderson, et al.
5900 S.O.M. Center Rd., Ste. 151
Willoughby Ohio 44094
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HENDERSON, TROY TRUSTEE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
85.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
85 
Lot Square Ft.
2975 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 