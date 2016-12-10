Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 5, 2016
Case Number
872688
Amount
$202,079.45
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd., 5th F
Coral Gables Florida 33146

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Betty L. Bell, et al.
15107 Lucknow Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BELL, BETTY L. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2508 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
22077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5600 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
622
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
1254
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
6
Living Units
6
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
24
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1254
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-FIN
Description
BMT
Area
1254
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1254
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 