Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- December 5, 2016
- Case Number
- 872688
- Amount
- $202,079.45
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd., 5th FCoral Gables Florida 33146
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Betty L. Bell, et al.
15107 Lucknow Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- BELL, BETTY L.
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 6
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 6
- Zoning Code
- MF-1
- Zoning Use
- APT-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 2508
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- 4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS
- Neighborhood
- 22077
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.12900
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 40.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 5600
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 622
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1920
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- B/C
- Floor Area
- 1254
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 6
- Living Units
- 6
- Single Fixtures
- 6
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 24
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Use
- Area
- 1254
- Use Description
- MULTI RES BSMT-FIN
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1254
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1254
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 2ND