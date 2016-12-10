Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 5, 2016
Case Number
872708
Amount
$635.40
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Express Mobile Detail and Towing, LLC
4400 Easton Commons Way, Ste. 125
Columbus Ohio 43219
