Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- December 5, 2016
- Case Number
- 872708
- Amount
- $635.40
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Barker
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Express Mobile Detail and Towing, LLC
4400 Easton Commons Way, Ste. 125Columbus Ohio 43219
About your information and the public record.