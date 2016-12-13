Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- December 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 13140
- Amount
- $2,822.51
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Kimberely Y. Smith-Elder, et al.
3313 E. 134 StCleveland Ohio 44120
About your information and the public record.