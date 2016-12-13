Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- December 6, 2016
- Case Number
- 872755
- Amount
- $285,453.40
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Barker
Plaintiff
Filed by.
The Bank of New York Mellon, etc.
Co Bayview Loan Servicing, Llc, 4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd., 5th F
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Ray Chan, etc., et al.
14698 Stillbrooke Dr.Strongsville Ohio 44136
About your information and the public record.