Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 12, 2016
Case Number
13153
Amount
$796.58
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Thaddeus Young, et al.
2468 East 123rd Street
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
STARK, MILTON 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
140 
Lot Square Ft.
5600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 