Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 12, 2016
Case Number
13160
Amount
$17,475.80
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Raymond Wright, et al.
19333 Van Aken Blvd., Apt. 102
Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Shabazz, Sheike 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
110.00 
Legal Frontage
37.00 
Average Depth
110 
Lot Square Ft.
4070 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 