Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- December 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 872777
- Amount
- $173,022.59
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Matia
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200
Beaverton, OR 97005
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
Errin Taylor, et al.
14548 Trenton Ave.Strongsville Ohio 44136
