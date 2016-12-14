Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 7, 2016
Case Number
872777
Amount
$173,022.59
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200
Beaverton, OR 97005

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Errin Taylor, et al.
14548 Trenton Ave.
Strongsville Ohio 44136
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TAYLOR, ERRIN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.24100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
75.00 
Average Depth
140 
Lot Square Ft.
10500 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 