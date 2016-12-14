Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- December 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 872818
- Amount
- $366,080.02
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Calabrese
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Associaton
International Plaza Ii, 14221 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 1000
Dallas, TX 75254
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC
P.O. Box 165028
Columbus OH 43216
Defendant
Melvin Wayne Laprade, etc., et al.
15850 Aldersyde Dr.Shaker Heights Ohio 44120
