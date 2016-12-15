Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 13, 2016
Case Number
13217
Amount
$1,515.91
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Taylor Real Estate Services Ltd.
1862 Grantham Road
Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PLYMOUTH PARK TAX SERVICES 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
37.00 
Average Depth
100 
Lot Square Ft.
3700 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 