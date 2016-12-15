Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 13, 2016
Case Number
13232
Amount
$5,522.00
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Miles H. Kennedy, et al.
Address unknown
Cleveland, OH 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2848 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
22077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
712
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1509
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1424
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1509
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1424
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 