Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- December 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 13238
- Amount
- $3,787.11
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Donna Bond-Legette, et al.
14425 182nd Pl
Springfield Gardens, NY 11413
