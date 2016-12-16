Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 14, 2016
Case Number
13248
Amount
$5,425.91
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Rochelle Montgomery, et al.
4069 Bluestone Rd
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Montgomery, Rochelle 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.17800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
155.00 
Legal Frontage
51.40 
Average Depth
155 
Lot Square Ft.
7750 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 