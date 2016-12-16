Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 14, 2016
Case Number
13252
Amount
$3,348.77
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Earlean Roberson, et al.
1725 Holyoke Ave
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
1.06000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
146.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
146 
Lot Square Ft.
46173 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 