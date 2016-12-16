Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- December 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 13254
- Amount
- $783.00
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Raymond King-Redding, et al.
16781 Chagrin Blvd., Unit 137Shaker Heights Ohio 44120
