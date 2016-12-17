Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 15, 2016
Case Number
13269
Amount
$900.08
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Jimmy Hunter, et al.
9922 Stoughton Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Watt , Terry P 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3140 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5440 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
785
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
248
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1570
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Amenity

Measure
248
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
1570
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1570
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1570
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
Area
785
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
UPP
 