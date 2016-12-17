Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 15, 2016
Case Number
13271
Amount
$419.32
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Ohio Redevelopment Group, LLC
45657 East Hamilton Street
Oberlin Ohio 44074
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
OHIO REDEVELOPMENT GROUP, L.L. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
77.00 
Legal Frontage
41.00 
Average Depth
77 
Lot Square Ft.
3157 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 