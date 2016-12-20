Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 13, 2016
Case Number
873069
Amount
$106,411.66
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge W. Collier

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation
323 W. Lakeside Ave., Ste. 160
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Stephen Joseph Crawford
Crawford Law LLC
323 W. Lakeside Avenue, Suite
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mahmoud Abukhalil, et al.
12833 Euclid Ave.
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ABUKHALIL, MAHMOUD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
12 
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
12 
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
16192 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
28073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.21600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
100.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
9393 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
849
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1914
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
5096
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
12
Living Units
12
Single Fixtures
12
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
48
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
5096
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
5096
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
5096
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
5096
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1914
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
904
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
6
Total Fixtures
13
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
904
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
904
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 