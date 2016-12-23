Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 21, 2016
Case Number
13316
Amount
$12,048.09
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Thelma Burnett, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BRUNETT, THELMA E & PATTERSON, 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.23700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
172.00 
Legal Frontage
60.00 
Average Depth
172 
Lot Square Ft.
10320 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 