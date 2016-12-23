Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 21, 2016
Case Number
13319
Amount
$578.61
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Edward Wielgus, et al.
5869 Serenade Dr.
Clinton Ohio 44216
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WIELGUS, EDWARD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
118.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
118 
Lot Square Ft.
3540 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 