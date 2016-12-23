Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- December 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 873282
- Amount
- $2,288.01
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Matia
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Quest Property Management and Consulting, LLC
4536 Pearl RoadCleveland Ohio 44109
About your information and the public record.