Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 16, 2016
Case Number
873286
Amount
$388.69
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge W. Collier

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Dean A. Nordstrom, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.27800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
242.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
242 
Lot Square Ft.
12100 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 