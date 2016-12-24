Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 13342
- Amount
- $1,566.68
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
SG21 PTE Ltd.
1 Kaki Bukit Rd., 1, #02-44, ENTERPRISE ONE 415934
Singapore,
