Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 22, 2016
Case Number
13344
Amount
$15,140.66
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Jeffrey A. Null, et al.
2306 Hood Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44109
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
NULL, JEFFREY A. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2376 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
25078 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3888 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
594
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1518
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
594
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1518
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1188
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 