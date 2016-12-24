Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 22, 2016
Case Number
13350
Amount
$267.38
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Cathy J. Lloyd, et al.
3234 Erin Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44113
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
LLOYD, CATHY J. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
58.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
58 
Lot Square Ft.
2900 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 