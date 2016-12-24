Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 22, 2016
Case Number
13363
Amount
$4,204.79
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Bruno Disiena, et al.
2644 W. 41st St
Cleveland Ohio 44113
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DISIENA, BRUNO 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
3328 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-UNIT WHSE <75000SF 
Neighborhood
50077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
35.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6560 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1064
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
958
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
106
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
958
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
2ND
Area
106
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
 