Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 20, 2016
Case Number
873365
Amount
$120,886.26
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA Trust, etc.
C/O Caliber Home Loans, Inc., 16745 W. Bernardo Dr., Ste. 300
San Diego, CA 92127

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Steve Dayonchik, etc., et al.
6610 Monterey Dr.
Mayfield Heights Ohio 44124
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.25100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
182.00 
Legal Frontage
60.00 
Average Depth
182 
Lot Square Ft.
10920 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 