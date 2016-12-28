Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 873365
- Amount
- $120,886.26
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge K. Sutula
Plaintiff
Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA Trust, etc.
C/O Caliber Home Loans, Inc., 16745 W. Bernardo Dr., Ste. 300
San Diego, CA 92127
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Steve Dayonchik, etc., et al.
6610 Monterey Dr.Mayfield Heights Ohio 44124
About your information and the public record.