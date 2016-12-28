Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 20, 2016
Case Number
873389
Amount
$129,000.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Ruple Builders, Inc.
4500 Harmann Parkway
Willoughby Ohio 44094

Plaintiff's Attorney

Dennis Reilly Fogarty
Davis & Young
1300 East 9th
Cleveland OH 44114-2654

Defendant

MBC Development LP
1300 East 9th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44114
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2272 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
FRANCHISE FD SITDOWN 
Neighborhood
22081 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.50500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
110.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
22000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1977
Effective Age
1991
Exterior Walls
B/F
Floor Area
2263
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2263
Use Description
FAST-FOOD-RS
Description
1ST
 