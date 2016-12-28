Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 20, 2016
Case Number
873393
Amount
$272,088.62
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. O'Donnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Kenya Frazier, et al.
1310 Croyden Road
Lyndhurst Ohio 44124
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FRAZIER, KENYA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.20000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
145.00 
Legal Frontage
60.00 
Average Depth
145 
Lot Square Ft.
8700 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 