Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 873469
- Amount
- $1,555.18
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Jackson
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
George R. Terbrack, et al.
10409 Fidelity Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44111
About your information and the public record.