Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 22, 2016
Case Number
873486
Amount
$1,369.65
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Jackson

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Brian J. Plachan, etc., et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PLACHAN, BRIAN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
115.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
115 
Lot Square Ft.
4600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 