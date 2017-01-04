Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- December 27, 2016
- Case Number
- 873650
- Amount
- $169,413.12
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge K. Sutula
Plaintiff
Filed by.
First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
Co Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Co, 5032 Parkway Plaza Blvd Ste. 200
Charlotte, NC 28217
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
Myles S. Holodnak, et al.
2511 Euclid Heights Blvd.Cleveland Heights Ohio 44106
