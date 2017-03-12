Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 28, 2016
Case Number
873688
Amount
$104,372.03
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Donnelly

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Co Flagstar Bank, 5151 Corporate Dr., Ste. 3-142
Troy, MI 48098

Plaintiff's Attorney

James Louis Sassano
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

David B. James, etc., et al.
6345 South Canterbury Road
Parma Ohio 44129
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
JAMES, DAVID B. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.17700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
128.00 
Legal Frontage
70.20 
Average Depth
128 
Lot Square Ft.
7728 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 