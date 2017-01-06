Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- December 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 873712
- Amount
- $95,135.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
MWD Asset Servicing, LLC
2300 Boswell Rd., Ste. 215Chula Vista California 91914
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anselmo Lindberg Oliver LLC
1771 W. Diehl Road, Suite 120
Naperville IL 60563
Defendant
Dwayne A. Dodson, Sr., et al.
60 Woodrow Ave.Bedford Ohio 44146
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- THE KODIAC GROUP, LLC
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 14
- 2 Bedroom
- 6
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 20
- Zoning Code
- R1H
- Zoning Use
- 1F-5
- Tax Disrtict
- 130
- Use Area
- 19972
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- ELEVATOR APTS 20-39U
- Neighborhood
- 57187
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.32900
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 71.60
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 14328
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 999
- Basement Type
- PRT
- Canopy
- 280
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1931
- Effective Age
- 1966
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 5098
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 20
- Single Fixtures
- 82
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 82
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 1
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 4
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Amenity
- Measure
- 280
- Type
- CPYC
- Floor Level
- CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP
- Measure
- 5
- Type
- EL19
- Floor Level
- ELEC PAS2-3K# 300FPM
Building Use
- Area
- 1747
- Use Description
- APT-BSMT-UNT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 5098
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 5045
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 10090
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- UPP
- Area
- 3351
- Use Description
- APT-BSMT-UTL
- Description
- BMT