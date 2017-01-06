Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 29, 2016
Case Number
873712
Amount
$95,135.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
MWD Asset Servicing, LLC
2300 Boswell Rd., Ste. 215
Chula Vista California 91914

Plaintiff's Attorney

Kelly Marie Doherty
Anselmo Lindberg Oliver LLC
1771 W. Diehl Road, Suite 120
Naperville IL 60563

Defendant

Dwayne A. Dodson, Sr., et al.
60 Woodrow Ave.
Bedford Ohio 44146
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
THE KODIAC GROUP, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
14 
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
20 
Zoning Code
R1H 
Zoning Use
1F-5 
Tax Disrtict
130 
Use Area
19972 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
ELEVATOR APTS 20-39U 
Neighborhood
57187 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.32900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
71.60 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
14328 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
999
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
280
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1931
Effective Age
1966
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
5098
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
20
Single Fixtures
82
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
82
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
1
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
4
Wall Height
9

Building Amenity

Measure
280
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP
Measure
5
Type
EL19
Floor Level
ELEC PAS2-3K# 300FPM

Building Use

Area
1747
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
5098
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
5045
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
10090
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
Area
3351
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
 