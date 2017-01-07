Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
January 5, 2017
Case Number
13376
Amount
$1,481.86
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mike Bugarcic, et al.
3411 East 52nd Street
Cleveland Ohio 44127
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3480 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3750 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 