Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 30, 2016
Case Number
873762
Amount
$136,500.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Clancy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Kehoe & Associates, LLC
1940 East Sixth St., 9th Floor
Cleveland Ohio 44114

Plaintiff's Attorney

Lauren Nicole Orrico
Kehoe & Associates, LLC
1940 E. 6th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Athenian EMS, Ltd., et al.
1026 Pearl Road
Brunswick Ohio 44212
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
PUD 
Zoning Use
1F-A 
Tax Disrtict
270 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
66079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
1.31500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
290.00 
Legal Frontage
197.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
57281 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
240
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1999
Effective Age
1999
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1440
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Amenity

Measure
240
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
1440
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
1440
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1999
Effective Age
1999
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2304
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
16

Building Use

Area
2304
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 