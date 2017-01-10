Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- January 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 873863
- Amount
- $411,232.70
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Paul E. Haffenden, et al.
2950 Timberwood Dr.Broadview Heights Ohio 44147
