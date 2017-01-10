Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- January 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 873886
- Amount
- $8,025,583.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Miday
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Assn. of Cleveland
7007 Broadway Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44105
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122
Defendant
Unknown Heirs, etc. of James L. Duccieschi, et al.
Address unknown
