Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- January 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 873973
- Amount
- $124,714.93
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge B. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Vilma J. Williams, et al.
1846 Sunset Dr.Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
About your information and the public record.