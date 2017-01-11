Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
January 4, 2017
Case Number
873973
Amount
$124,714.93
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Vilma J. Williams, et al.
1846 Sunset Dr.
Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SP 
Electricity
Acreage
0.29300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
85.00 
Average Depth
150 
Lot Square Ft.
12750 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 