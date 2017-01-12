Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
January 5, 2017
Case Number
874017
Amount
$101,618.78
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200
Beaverton, OR 97005

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Kenneth Henry, et al.
3618 Cummings Road
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HENRY, KENNETH R. & GLICA, JER 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.21600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
209.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
209 
Lot Square Ft.
9405 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 