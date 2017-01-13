Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
January 6, 2017
Case Number
874059
Amount
$64,736.75
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200
Beaverton, OR 97005

Plaintiff's Attorney

Douglas Anthony Haessig
Reimer Arnovitz Chernek & Jeffrey Co LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

James Cintron, et al.
12710 Summerland Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44111
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CINTRON, JAMES 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
105.00 
Legal Frontage
70.00 
Average Depth
105 
Lot Square Ft.
7350 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 