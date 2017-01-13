Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
January 6, 2017
Case Number
874081
Amount
$54,932.66
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
The Bank of New York Mellon
Co Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, 4425 Ponce De Leon 5th Floor
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Betty A. Worwell, et al.
19208 Meadowlark Lane
Warrensville Heights Ohio 44128
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
135.00 
Legal Frontage
46.00 
Average Depth
135 
Lot Square Ft.
6210 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 