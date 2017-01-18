Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
January 10, 2017
Case Number
874196
Amount
$5,507.74
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, etc., et al.
10790 Rancho Bernardo Rd.
San Diego California 92127
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MILLER, IRA & CHERYL ANN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.25800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
225.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
225 
Lot Square Ft.
11250 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 