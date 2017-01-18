Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- January 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 874196
- Amount
- $5,507.74
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge H. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, etc., et al.
10790 Rancho Bernardo Rd.San Diego California 92127
About your information and the public record.