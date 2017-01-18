Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
January 10, 2017
Case Number
874210
Amount
$128,278.78
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Calabrese

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bank of America, NA
Co Pennymac Loan Services Llc, 3043 Townsgate Rd., Ste. 200
Westlake Village, CA 91361

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

John P. Brunner, et al.
4302 West 223rd Street
Fairview Park Ohio 44126
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.22100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
185.00 
Legal Frontage
52.00 
Average Depth
185 
Lot Square Ft.
9620 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 