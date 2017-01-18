Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- January 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 874210
- Amount
- $128,278.78
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Calabrese
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bank of America, NA
Co Pennymac Loan Services Llc, 3043 Townsgate Rd., Ste. 200
Westlake Village, CA 91361
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
John P. Brunner, et al.
4302 West 223rd StreetFairview Park Ohio 44126
