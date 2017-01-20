Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
January 12, 2017
Case Number
874331
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Sheehan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Keycommunity Development New Markets, LLC
127 Public Square
Cleveland Ohio 44114

Plaintiff's Attorney

Kirk William Roessler
Walter Haverfield LLP
Suite 3500
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

West Side Ministries, et al.
1375 East Ninth Street, Ste. 900
Cleveland Ohio 44114
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
92598 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
50071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.00000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
219.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
41248 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1960
Effective Age
1961
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2922
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
8000
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
8

Building Use

Area
2922
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
2922
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2922
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
2922
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
STO
Floor Area
16182
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
4
Wall Height
12

Building Amenity

Measure
5
Type
EL12
Floor Level
HYDR PAS4-5K# 200FPM

Building Use

Area
16182
Use Description
SCHOOL-BSMT
Description
BMT
Area
16182
Use Description
SCHOOL
Description
1ST
Area
16182
Use Description
SCHOOL
Description
2ND
Area
32364
Use Description
SCHOOL
Description
UPP
 