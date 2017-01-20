Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 874342
- Amount
- $61,081.82
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. Fuerst
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Unknown Heirs, etc. of Mattie L. Tuck, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
