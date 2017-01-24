Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- January 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 874440
- Amount
- $81,890.61
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge K. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association, etc.
International Plaza Ii, 14221 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 1000
Dallas, TX 75254
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1972
Defendant
Jason D. Carthen, et al.
10310 Townley CourtReminderville Ohio 44202
